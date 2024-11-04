66°F
Las Vegas thrift store celebrating relocation with massive sale

Malcolm McCollum, Opportunity Village regional retail operations manager, looks at items that were donated to Opportunity Village in this May 14, 2018, file photo. (Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 1:44 pm
 

Opportunity Village Thrift Store is relocating and revamping, and almost everything at the soon-to-be closed location is 99 cents this week in celebration.

OV Thrift Store will be closing its doors on Nov. 11 and relocating to the former Dollar Tree location at 324 S. Decatur Blvd., just a few doors down from the current location in the Decatur Meadows Shopping Center. The store will celebrate its reopening on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

A Superior Grocers, a California-based discount grocer, will take over the old thrift store location at 390 S. Decatur Blvd.

The new location will sell clothing, home and seasonal decor, furniture and gardening essentials. Additionally, the new location will feature an OV Thrift Plus section, which includes a curated, high-end, designer and unique finds.

Donations will continue to be taken on-site at their new location or in the parking lot of The Crossing Church at 7950 W. Windmill Lane.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

