California discount grocery chain to open 2nd Las Vegas store
The grocery is taking over a space formerly occupied by a thrift store.
A new Superior Grocers is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.
Located at 390 S. Decatur Blvd., the grocery store will be taking over the space currently occupied by Opportunity Village Thrift Store, according to documents submitted to Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.
Superior Grocers, Southern California-based independently owned grocery chain, opened their first store outside of California in March at 1955 N. Nellis Blvd. The grocer operates stores across Southern California and the Central Valley and has over 27 locations.
The thrift will be relocating to Opportunity Village’s new Northwest Campus Betty’s Village North, with hopes to open in December, according to the store’s voicemail. Proceeds from Opportunity Village Thrift Store go directly to the nonprofit’s programming and supports training for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Betty’s Village North comes after the success of Opportunity Village’s first residential campus, Betty’s Village. The new location will alleviate the current waiting list of people at the first location, and will include the thrift, park and programming space for over 125 residents, according to the organization.
Superior Grocers and Opportunity Village did not respond to comment regarding the opening or closing of either locations.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.