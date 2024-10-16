California discount grocery chain to open 2nd Las Vegas store

The grocery is taking over a space formerly occupied by a thrift store.

Malcolm McCollum, Opportunity Village regional retail operations manager, looks at items that were donated to Opportunity Village in this May 14, 2018, file photo. The nonprofit is accepting donations to support its programs, along with gently used items for its Thrift Store. (Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The new Superior Grocers on opening day in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Superior Grocers will be getting a new location at 390 S. Decatur Blvd. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A new Superior Grocers is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

Located at 390 S. Decatur Blvd., the grocery store will be taking over the space currently occupied by Opportunity Village Thrift Store, according to documents submitted to Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

Superior Grocers, Southern California-based independently owned grocery chain, opened their first store outside of California in March at 1955 N. Nellis Blvd. The grocer operates stores across Southern California and the Central Valley and has over 27 locations.

The thrift will be relocating to Opportunity Village’s new Northwest Campus Betty’s Village North, with hopes to open in December, according to the store’s voicemail. Proceeds from Opportunity Village Thrift Store go directly to the nonprofit’s programming and supports training for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Betty’s Village North comes after the success of Opportunity Village’s first residential campus, Betty’s Village. The new location will alleviate the current waiting list of people at the first location, and will include the thrift, park and programming space for over 125 residents, according to the organization.

Superior Grocers and Opportunity Village did not respond to comment regarding the opening or closing of either locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.