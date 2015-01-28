Wait is over — White Castle on the Strip opens

White Castle opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the Strip, to the joy of legions of fans of the brand’s small square-shaped burgers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for officials was held earlier.

Linda Kitchel of Las Vegas, left, was first in line for White Castle opening on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (Alan Snel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Kitchel of Las Vegas was first in line for White Castle opening on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (Alan Snel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line of people snakes around the White Castle store on the Strip in Las Vegas prior to its opening on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (Alan Snel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers line up before at the grand opening of the White Castle's newest location on the Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. This is the hamburger restaurants only location west of the Rocky Mountains. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, left and Lisa Ingram, president of White Castle, cut a ceremonial ribbon prior to the opening of the hamburger chain's newest on the Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, cheers before cutting a ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the White Castle's newest location on the Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. This is the hamburger restaurants only location west of the Rocky Mountains. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A customer displays White Castle's Castle Cash while standing in line before the grand opening of the restaurant's newest location on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers line up before at the grand opening of the White Castle's newest location on the Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. This is the hamburger restaurants only location west of the Rocky Mountains. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dave Rife, left, White Castle's vice president & general manager, helps Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani prepare slider burgers at the grand opening of the hamburger chain's newest and only location in Nevada on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Ingram, president of White Castle, prepares slider burgers during the grand opening of the hamburger chain's newest and only location in Nevada on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Ingram, president of White Castle, prepares slider burgers during the grand opening of the hamburger chain's newest and only location in Nevada on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Kitchel, left, and her friend Newman (no last name given) take their first bite of a White Castle burger during the grand opening of White Castle's newest and only location west of the Rocky mountains in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Kitchel waited nearly three hours in line to enjoy her first slider since leaving New York in 1991. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Kitchel gives her approval after taking her first bite of a White Castle burger during the grand opening of White Castle's newest and only location west of the Rocky mountains in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Kitchel waited nearly three hours in line to enjoy her first slider since leaving New York in 1991. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Kitchel carries her bag of White Castle burgers during the grand opening of White Castle's newest and only location west of the Rocky mountains in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Kitchel waited nearly three hours in line to enjoy her first slider since leaving New York in 1991. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Kitchel was first on line outside Casino Royale on the Strip, arriving at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday for the 2 p.m. opening of the first White Castle in the Far West.

“I haven’t had nothing to eat all day. I have been waiting for a double cheeseburger, onion rings, french fries and a vanilla shake. If they have butterscotch, I’ll take butterscotch ,” said Kitchel, a doughnut maker at Von’s. “Usually I have something at work. Not today.”

The wait for Kitchel and legions of fans of the brand’s 2-inch by 2-inch square “sliders” ended when White Castle President Lisa Ingram sliced a ribbon to christen the Stripfront eatery.

A line of hungry White Castle fans snaked around the Best Western Plus Casino Royale at 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South across from The Mirage.

“I’m pregnant and I’m craving White Castle,” said Chanel Young, who drove with her father from Phoenix for the opening. “My dad said I should name my baby, ‘Castles.’ “

Millions of White Castle customers in the East and Midwest grew up on sliders and fries, including Clark County Commissioner and native Chicagoan Chris Giunchigliani, who was flipping the steam-grilled burgers in the kitchen during the opening day.

“I’m excited. If people haven’t had White Castle yet, they will think they just went to heaven,” Giunchigliani said.

White Castle began serving the small burgers that cost a nickel at a castle-shaped restaurant in Wichita, Kan., and grew into an iconic brand with more than 400 restaurants in 12 states. They have a cult-like following marked by an emotional link between brand and customer.

“They have an emotional connection to White Castle because we’ve been around since 1921,” Ingram said. “People have had them at weddings and funerals. That’s part of the love for White Castle. It’s what they’re doing while eating White Castle that fuels the craving for it.”

One of those things to do was featured in the popular 2004 film “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” in which two well-baked stoners hit the road on a slow Friday night to satisfy their munchies, only to encounter many obstacles — described by one film buff’s website as “including a raccoon, a racist officer, and a horny Neil Patrick Harris” — on their quest.

The restaurant chain embraces the film in its marketing materials.

White Castle came to the Strip after Troy Herbst and his family, which owns the Terrible Herbst Inc. gasoline and convenience store chain, reached out to the Columbus, Ohio-based, family-run burger chain. The Herbst family is a partner in the 5,300-square-foot space in Casino Royale.

Casino Royale’s retro casino feel and smaller space fit the culture and history of family-run White Castle.

“The brand fits well with the space. The scale fits,” Ingram said.

The store has about 75-80 employees and plans to hire 20 more, said general manager Michael Heid.

White Castle is next to the casino, but a strong air system should handle any stray cigarette smoke, Heid said.

A popular deal that includes four sliders, french fries and a soda goes for $7.99. Add cheese for a buck more.

White Castle, open round-the-clock, is just the latest burger concept to open on the Strip in the past month. Smashburger and Shake Shack made their debuts right before New Year’s Eve.

Contact reporter Alan Snel at asnel@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5273. Find him on Twitter: @BicycleManSnel