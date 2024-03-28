Walgreens affiliated clinics to close all Las Vegas locations

Walgreens blamed the primary health care clinics for its multibillion-dollar quarterly loss.

The six VillageMD primary care clinics in Las Vegas are set to close next month as the clinics’ majority investor posted a multibillion-dollar loss.

The Las Vegas VillageMD clinics will cease operations by April 30 and are part of the national closure of about 160 VillageMD locations, a VillageMD spokesperson said.

VillageMD’s majority investor is national pharmacy chain Walgreens, which posted a nearly $6 billion quarterly loss that was mostly due to the drop in value of the clinics across the country.

A VillageMD spokesperson said the company decided to leave Las Vegas after “careful consideration and analysis.”

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call that VillageMD is prioritizing “density in their highest opportunity markets” as the reason for the closures.

The valley locations are scattered across the region with four in Las Vegas and two in Henderson.

The VillageMD spokesperson declined to say how many patients and employees would be impacted by the closure of the valley locations.

No notice of a layoff has been filed with the state of Nevada as of Thursday afternoon.

VillageMD is offering transition services to patients who will be affected by its departure and the company recommends:

— Patients contact their insurance company to identify a new provider in their network and medicare patients should visit this link to find another provider.

— Patients who need to transfer medical records to another doctor should visit this link.

— Patients who need a prescription refill before April 30 should visit a VillageMD location before they close.

— Patients with questions on the impact of VillageMD’s departure should call the company’s patient relations team at 888-505-3501.

