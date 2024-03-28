72°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Walgreens affiliated clinics to close all Las Vegas locations

Walgreens is seen at 2427 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Chitose ...
Walgreens is seen at 2427 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark ...
Tentative Tropicana demolition date set
Laura Anaya-Morga at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (K.M ...
Seasoned bilingual journalist named ‘RJ en español’ editor
Tourists who want to be a part of Tropicana resort’s last days can still get a room, accordin ...
Some rooms still available for Tropicana’s last days
Norse Atlantic Airways will soon begin service to Las Vegas. (Norse Atlantic Airways)
New airline to offer Las Vegas flights to London
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 

The six VillageMD primary care clinics in Las Vegas are set to close next month as the clinics’ majority investor posted a multibillion-dollar loss.

The Las Vegas VillageMD clinics will cease operations by April 30 and are part of the national closure of about 160 VillageMD locations, a VillageMD spokesperson said.

VillageMD’s majority investor is national pharmacy chain Walgreens, which posted a nearly $6 billion quarterly loss that was mostly due to the drop in value of the clinics across the country.

A VillageMD spokesperson said the company decided to leave Las Vegas after “careful consideration and analysis.”

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call that VillageMD is prioritizing “density in their highest opportunity markets” as the reason for the closures.

The valley locations are scattered across the region with four in Las Vegas and two in Henderson.

The VillageMD spokesperson declined to say how many patients and employees would be impacted by the closure of the valley locations.

No notice of a layoff has been filed with the state of Nevada as of Thursday afternoon.

VillageMD is offering transition services to patients who will be affected by its departure and the company recommends:

— Patients contact their insurance company to identify a new provider in their network and medicare patients should visit this link to find another provider.

— Patients who need to transfer medical records to another doctor should visit this link.

— Patients who need a prescription refill before April 30 should visit a VillageMD location before they close.

— Patients with questions on the impact of VillageMD’s departure should call the company’s patient relations team at 888-505-3501.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto mogul, gets 25 years in prison
By Ken Sweet and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Prosecutors said he had cost customers, investors and lenders over $10 billion by misappropriating billions of dollars to fuel his quest for influence and dominance in the new industry.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
German grocery chain expanding to Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
This growing industry could help Las Vegas diversify its economy
recommend 3
Another entertainment option coming to Vegas outlet mall
recommend 4
What will make more Nevadans buy EVs?
recommend 5
California grocery chain opens 1st Vegas store
recommend 6
Downtown condo units listed for up to $6M — RENDERINGS