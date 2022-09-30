Wall Street ends month down 9.3%, worst since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, Sept. 30, on pace to close out another losing month. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Friday and is at its lowest level in almost two years.

The benchmark index has lost ground for six of the last seven weeks and posted its third straight losing quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Bond markets were showing more calm as yields relaxed.