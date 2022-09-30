Wall Street ends month down 9.3%, worst since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Friday and is at its lowest level in almost two years.
The benchmark index has lost ground for six of the last seven weeks and posted its third straight losing quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Bond markets were showing more calm as yields relaxed.