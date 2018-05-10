Watchdog to probe FAA oversight of Allegiant Air, American Airlines

Investigators will take a closer look at how the Federal Aviation Administration deals with maintenance oversight of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air and American Airlines, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s inspector general announced Wednesday.

Allegiant Air passenger jets on the tarmac McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Investigators will take a closer look at how the Federal Aviation Administration deals with maintenance oversight of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air and American Airlines, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s inspector general announced Wednesday.

A federal review ordered last June initially focused on the FAA’s oversight of air carrier maintenance, but Transportation Department officials said that initial reviews and requests from Congress members prompted them to “adjust the scope of this audit.”

Allegiant executives on Wednesday said they welcomed the analysis.

“It will show what we know to be true, that Allegiant operates at the highest level of safety in strict adherence with all FAA regulations and guidelines,” Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

“Safety is at the heart of our operations and is the guiding star for our company,” Grey said. “Our employees and families fly on our airline, along with nearly 90 million passengers who have traveled with us since Allegiant began.”

The Department of Transportation’s announcement comes one month after a “60 Minutes” segment questioned Allegiant’s safety record, noting that the budget airline had logged more than 100 serious mechanical problems between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017, including rapid descents, engine failures and aborted takeoffs.

The segment also stated that the FAA had “switched priorities” three years ago from enforcing airlines to comply with safety regulations to now working behind the scenes with carriers as a way to correct problems.

Since 2015, the FAA has investigated 48 violations with Allegiant Air and “ensured the carrier took corrective action,” agency officials said.

Like Allegiant, FAA officials on Wednesday also said they welcomed the federal review.

“The FAA is continually working to enhance safety for the flying public and is never content with the status quo,” FAA officials said in a prepared statement.

“This system is designed to identify potential risks before they become serious problems and ensure that corrective action is taken,” the FAA said. “The process is dynamic and requires that the FAA, and the airlines we oversee, constantly strive for safety improvements.”

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the company was initially shocked, but is now “working to understand why” the carrier is part of the review.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier transported more than 200 million airline passengers on more than 2.2 million flights last year, Feinstein said.

“We welcome all oversight from the federal agencies involved in ensuring the safety of the traveling public and are proud of our partnership with the FAA,” Feinstein said. “Running a safe airline is the responsibility of the entire American team, from leadership to frontline team members and in collaboration with our union partners.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.