What are Costco’s Thanksgiving hours?

Costco is a beloved shopping destination, and it’s no surprise why. With aisles stocked with everything from groceries to electronics, Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop. Its popular food court adds to the appeal, making it a favorite for both adults and kids. But with Thanksgiving around the corner, you might be wondering: Will Costco be open on Thanksgiving Day?

If you’re planning to host a Thanksgiving feast, Costco seems like the perfect place to stock up on essentials. From appetizers and desserts to bulk beverages and table settings, the warehouse has just about everything you’ll need. While some shoppers might think about heading to other stores to pick up the last-minute items, Costco’s great prices and generous quantities make it a top choice for holiday preparations. But will you be able to stop by on the big day this year/

Is Costco Open on Thanksgiving Day?

Costco is known for closing its doors on major holidays, and this year, Thanksgiving is no exception. With that in mind, unfortunately, all Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

If you need to grab any last-minute supplies, make sure to plan ahead and shop before the holiday. And while Costco won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day itself, you can always stop by during regular hours on the days leading up to the holiday to get everything you need for your celebration. Have everything you need and plan to stop by the day after instead to take advantage of the deals? Don’t worry; Costco will be open during regular hours on Black Friday, too. Happy shopping!