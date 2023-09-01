Who just agreed to advertise on the Sphere?

The Las Vegas entertainment venue announced the first brand campaign designed for its 4-acre exosphere.

This rendering shows an advertisement for YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket package on the exosphere of the Sphere in Las Vegas. (MSGE PR)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Since it officially turned its lights on nearly two months ago, the Sphere has shown many amazing images. Now it is being put to another use: as a billboard.

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced Friday the first brand campaign designed for the Las Vegas venue’s exosphere. YouTube will used the Sphere to promote its NFL Sunday Ticket television package, which offers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to pro football fans.

As part of that campaign, YouTube created an animation that will transform the 4-acre exterior of the Sphere into the helmets of all 32 National Football League teams.

“I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world,” Guy Barnett, senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development at Sphere Entertainment, said in a press release.

After partnering for nearly two decades with DirecTV, the NFL announced a multiyear agreement in December to move the Sunday Ticket package to YouTube TV and YouTube Premium Channels starting this season.

