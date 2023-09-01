77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Who just agreed to advertise on the Sphere?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 9:40 am
 
This rendering shows an advertisement for YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket package on the exosphere ...
This rendering shows an advertisement for YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket package on the exosphere of the Sphere in Las Vegas. (MSGE PR)
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day a ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Since it officially turned its lights on nearly two months ago, the Sphere has shown many amazing images. Now it is being put to another use: as a billboard.

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced Friday the first brand campaign designed for the Las Vegas venue’s exosphere. YouTube will used the Sphere to promote its NFL Sunday Ticket television package, which offers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to pro football fans.

As part of that campaign, YouTube created an animation that will transform the 4-acre exterior of the Sphere into the helmets of all 32 National Football League teams.

“I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world,” Guy Barnett, senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development at Sphere Entertainment, said in a press release.

After partnering for nearly two decades with DirecTV, the NFL announced a multiyear agreement in December to move the Sunday Ticket package to YouTube TV and YouTube Premium Channels starting this season.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

MOST READ
1
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
2
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
3
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
4
Valley gets pre-holiday drenching with some areas flooded
Valley gets pre-holiday drenching with some areas flooded
5
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award
Can ashwagandha supplements help relieve stress and anxiety?
Can ashwagandha supplements help relieve stress and anxiety?
‘I had no control’: Survivors of sex trafficking now lead fight
‘I had no control’: Survivors of sex trafficking now lead fight
Local organizations support sex trafficking victims, survivors
Local organizations support sex trafficking victims, survivors
A veteran’s eviction was halted at the last minute. Many more aren’t as fortunate
A veteran’s eviction was halted at the last minute. Many more aren’t as fortunate
Pro-DeSantis PAC stops door-knocking in Nevada amid ‘unstable’ caucus plans
Pro-DeSantis PAC stops door-knocking in Nevada amid ‘unstable’ caucus plans