Who let the dogs in? Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip did

Your dog can now help you sniff out a good deal at Fashion Show Las Vegas, as the mall began its new pet-friendly policy on Friday.

Kiley Esprecion, dog coordinator for Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, gives Stewie the dachshund a treat at an adoption event on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The mall adopted a pet friendly policy that day. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dog owners can bring their companions shopping with them at the three-story mall on the Strip as part of a push to cultivate more community, said Brent Gardner, senior general manager at Fashion Show Las Vegas.

“As a pillar in the community, we look to encourage shoppers to be their authentic selves which can include bringing their beloved pups along while they explore our destination,” Gardner said in a statement. “Many visitors and locals like to bring their pets wherever they go, they are considered family after all, so as a family friendly destination we wanted to give our guests a place where they can feel comfortable bringing their pups — ensuring everyone feels welcome.”

There’s no weight or breed restrictions, though all dogs must be on leash or in a pet carrier and under control, per the new policy. Dog owners whose pets exhibit aggressive or disruptive behaviors also will be asked to leave.

There is some restriction in movement. The open mall space is pet friendly, but store owners are allowed to pick for themselves if they’ll opt in to try pets inside.

Fashion Show will create a “designated pet area” in the coming months, Gardner said. It’s expected to be north of the Forever 21 store.

To celebrate the new policy and “National Make A Dog’s Day,” Heaven Can Wait Animal Society hosted an adoption event highlighting Benny, a black chihuahua, and Stewie, a dachshund.

Kelly Sheehan, the nonprofit’s community engagement manager, said she hopes the organization can continue with more adoption events in the mall to boost visibility of adoption options and the organization.

“We always put them on social media and our website, but we don’t get as much traction as an in-person event,” Sheehan said. “We hope to have (the dogs) in their forever homes by the end of the day.”

Las Vegas resident Elaine Ashley brought her dog, Rocky, to the event to socialize him, but said she probably won’t bring him to the mall often.

“When I come to the mall, I’m shopping,” she said. “I like to take him out the park or for a walk, but I just feel safer to leave him home.”

