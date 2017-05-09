1 arrested in fires at Jewish center in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal

A person is in jail in connection with two fires that authorities were investigating as arson at a Jewish center Monday night.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a car fire about 8:10 p.m. Monday at Chabad of Southern Nevada — Desert Torah Academy, 1261 Arville St., near West Charleston Boulevard. They later learned a second fire had been set inside the center earlier in the evening.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed a man on the property at the time of both fires. The man was located in a parking lot across the street and taken into custody.

Afshin Bahrampour, 47, was arrested on one count of first-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson and one count of burglary, according to the Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the front end and engine compartment of a car on fire, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski wrote in a release. They quickly extinguished it.

The car was heavily damaged and two other cars had minor damage, he wrote.

Szymanski said Tuesday morning a person was arrested in connection with the fires and was at the Clark County Detention Center.

“At this time, it appears the car fire was intentionally set,” Szymanski wrote.

People inside the center told firefighters there was a trash bin fire inside the building about 6 p.m. They didn’t call 911 because nothing was damaged, Szymanski wrote.

Arson investigators with the Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded.

Szymanski said the fact there were two fires in a short timespan at the center prompted the arson investigation. The investigators also will examine the waste bin fire.

“The incident has been referred to as a hate crime,” Szymanski said. “Only a prosecutor can determine if crimes committed can also be classified as a hate crime. That has not been determined at this time.”

Nobody was hurt and the investigation continues.

