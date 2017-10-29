1 biker arrested, at least 10 motorcycles towed at Red Rock

At least one Las Vegas motorcycle group member was arrested Sunday morning while riding with other bikers through Red Rock National Park.

At 11:30 a.m., several bikers in a group of nearly 30 were stopped by Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers for reckless driving, Lt. Grant Rogers said. Officers later learned one of the riders stopped for a traffic violation had an outstanding warrant. It’s unknown what the man is wanted for, but Rogers said he will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The number of bikers stopped for a traffic violation was unknown as of noon, but Rogers said 10 motorcycles were being towed.

It wasn’t immediately clear which motorcycle gang was involved in Sunday’s incident.

