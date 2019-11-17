1 dead in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

A 46-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm and driving under the influence with death.

Anthony Peniston (North Las Vegas police)

A 72-year-old man died early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, and a man was arrested on DUI-related charges.

North Las Vegas police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. Medical personnel pronounced the 72-year-old dead at the scene.

Anthony Peniston, 46, was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan north on Aliante approaching Broadwing. A Ford Escape was turning from Broadwing onto southbound Aliante when Peniston failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Ford Escape, police said.

Police believe speed and impairment were factors in the collision.

Peniston was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on charges of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm, and driving under the influence with death, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identity the deceased after his family is notified.

It was the ninth fatal crash investigated by North Las Vegas this year.

Anyone with information about the crash may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.