1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash

A woman was killed and five people were injured after a three-car crash involving a suspected impaired driver Thursday night in west Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. at South Fort Apache Road and Red Hills Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives said a 2003 Nissan Altima lost control and swerved into other lanes, striking the median, a 2022 Ford F-150 and a 2004 Pontiac GTO.

The 50-year-old Las Vegas resident driving the Pontiac was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where she died.

Tierra Richardson, 23, was driving the Nissan and said she suffered minor injuries, but police said the 24-year-old man in the car with her suffered critical injuries.

Richardson was booked on eight charges, including driving without a license, driving without insurance, reckless driving resulting in death and driving under the influence resulting in death.

The three Bakersfield, California residents in the truck — a 24-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl — all suffered minor injuries, police said.

