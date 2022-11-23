1 killed in suspected hit-and-run in northwest Las Vegas

A person was found dead Wednesday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers found the person’s body around 3:30 a.m. near West Lake Mead Boulevard between Hallston Street and Anasazi Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Detectives believe the unidentified person was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that drove off, but Gordon said detectives were still trying to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Lake Mead was expected to be closed for several hours between Hallston and Anasazi while police investigated the crash.

