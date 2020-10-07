19 cars burglarized at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

Officers were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday to Solitude at Centennial, near Sky Pointe and North Buffalo drives, police said.

Vehicles are seen damaged Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Solitude at Centennial apartment complex, 7855 Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicles are seen damaged Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Solitude at Centennial apartment complex, 7855 Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicles are seen damaged Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Solitude at Centennial apartment complex, 7855 Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nineteen cars were burglarized early Tuesday at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to Solitude at Centennial, near Sky Pointe and North Buffalo drives, and found 19 cars had been burglarized, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra.

“It’s definitely a concern because this appears that this happened overnight,” Parra said.

The burglaries are believed to be connected, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, Parra said.

