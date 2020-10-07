19 cars burglarized at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

Nineteen cars were burglarized early Tuesday at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called around 4 a.m. to Solitude at Centennial, near Sky Pointe and North Buffalo drives, and found 19 cars had been burglarized, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra.
“It’s definitely a concern because this appears that this happened overnight,” Parra said.
The burglaries are believed to be connected, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, Parra said.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.