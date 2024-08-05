2 deadly shootings, 3 fatal crashes reported over weekend in Las Vegas

Two traffic-related deaths, one person killed and another two injured in shooting at a house party were among the major incidents reported in the Las Vegas Valley this past weekend.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. (Courtesy of Andrew Rothbart)

A spate of shootings and stabbings left two people dead and several others critically wounded during a violent weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Early Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m., two people were stabbed and another person was shot at Red Rock Resort, 11000 W. Charleston Blvd., a Metropolitan Police Department release stated.

The three people — including two in critical condition — were taken to University Medical Center.

Shooting at car rental location

Hours later, a separate shooting occurred some 8 miles away at a car rental business. A woman died and a man was in critical condition after the early Saturday afternoon shooting at the Avis Car Rental office at 4632 W. Sahara Ave., Metro said.

Officers at the scene discovered an unresponsive woman on the ground in the business’ back alley, Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said. Inside the office, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The couple was finishing their rental car transaction when a white pickup drove to the company’s parking lot at the shopping center, police said.

When they walked out to get their vehicle, the suspect confronted them, Johansson said.

After an argument, the suspect shot the man, then the woman before re-focusing on the man, who ran into the office, Johansson said. The suspect then drove off in his pickup truck, police said.

Party leads to violence

In North Las Vegas, a man was killed, and another man and a 16-year-old boy were injured in a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

North Las Vegas police responded after a call about a shooting at a large party in the 3600 block of Coran Lane around 12:41 a.m.

Two men in their mid-20s were taken to University Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The other man had non-life threatening injuries, police said. The boy was taken to UMC Pediatrics hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Violent acts weren’t the only deadly incidents reported over the weekend. Three people died in fatal crashes.

Girl, 9, killed in crash

A suspected DUI crash involving a Corvette and a Jeep at a North Las Vegas intersection on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was in the Corvette, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The Corvette driver, Christina Sorensen, 63, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.

She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in death, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Corvette was heading south on Simmons Street when the driver tried to turn left onto Ann Road despite a red light. A Jeep, traveling north on Simmons through the intersection on a green light, couldn’t avoid the collision, struck the Corvette and then rolled on its side, police said.

Man dies in two-vehicle crash

A Las Vegas man died after a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Lindell Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. when a 1992 Geo Metro was traveling south on Lindell Road, approaching Desert Inn Road, police said. At the same time, Nakira Pray, 27, was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4 while traveling west on Desert Inn Road and approaching Lindell Road.

Police said that based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, Pray did not stop at the red light and the two vehicles crashed.

The Geo driver, a 68-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with substantial injuries and was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Man in wheelchair struck by SUV

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an SUV on Sahara Avenue east of Valley View Boulevard in central Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was crossing Sahara Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and was hit by a 2010 Lexus RX traveling west on West Sahara, police said.

The man was crossing Sahara Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and was hit by a 2010 Lexus RX traveling west on West Sahara, police said.