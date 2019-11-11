2 in custody after 5-hour barricade in central Las Vegas

Two men are in custody after a five-hour barricade event in the central Las Vegas Valley ended peacefully about 4 a.m. Monday.

A five-hour barricade event in the central Las Vegas Valley ended peacefully shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were attempting to make a car stop for a traffic violation near Van Patten Street and East Sahara Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

The two men left the vehicle and went to the courtyard of an apartment building on the 2600 block of Van Patten, according to Lt. David Gordon. A patrol officer reached the men on a second-floor landing and one was detained. The other turned away from the officer and pushed his way into an apartment.

As the man turned away from the officer, “his shirt lifted up, exposing the handle of a handgun,” Gordon said in a text. “An adult male and female who rent the apartment exited, but the (man) remained inside and refused to come out.”

The two people told police they vaguely knew the man, but did not invite him over or grant him permission to enter their apartment, Gordon said.

Police made repeated efforts to contact the man to get him to come out, but he refused.

SWAT was called and more than 20 apartments were contacted, giving occupants a chance to shelter in place or stay with friends or to be evacuated to a nearby school. About 10 residents went to the school.

The man was taken into custody about 3:50 a.m.

