2 Las Vegas police officers hospitalized with ‘traffic-related’ injuries

Two Las Vegas motorcycle officers were hospitalized Wednesday morning with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle that was driven into palm tree in northeast Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers lead a handcuffed man to an awaiting police vehicle near an apartment complex on Thomas Avenue on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Two Las Vegas motorcycle officers involved in a crash were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate near an apartment complex on Thomas Avenue on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate near a convenience store at Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard on Wednesday, April 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to an emailed statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, the officers “went down” near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, south of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Additional officers were called to the scene about 6:50 a.m.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday morning that the officers’ injuries were “traffic-related.” The officers were taken to University Medical Center and were expected to survive, according to Metro.

A large police presence was observed in the northeast Las Vegas area Wednesday morning at an apartment complex and a convenience store.

Police were surrounding a vehicle that had been driven into palm tree in a landscaping median at the Arco station at Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

At the same time, multiple officers were surrounding a nearby apartment complex on Thomas Avenue off East Lake Mead.

Simultaneously, police were observed at a third scene at Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Police at the scene declined to disclose the nature of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.