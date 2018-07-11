2 men arrested for Nye County fires

Two men were arrested in Nye County and charged with attempted murder in connection with a string of incendiary fires that began in Beatty on August 22, 2017.

John Wirth, left, and John Wootton (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

Two men were arrested in Nye County and accused of attempted murder in connection with a string of fires that began in Beatty on Aug. 22, 2017.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal and Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrested Beatty residents John Wirth and John Wootton on Thursday, according to a press release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Wirth and Wootton are each accused of attempted murder, first-degree arson, second-degree arson and possession of incendiary device, according to the release.

They are being held in Nye County Detention Center, each with a $150,000 bail.

