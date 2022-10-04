2 Nye County Sheriff’s Office employees charged in criminal case

A complaint was filed in August, and the case was referred to the Nye County district attorney’s office Monday.

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office supervisors are facing criminal charges, authorities said this week.

Lt. Adam Tippets and Sgt. Cory Fowles were charged with unlawful act on a computer and interference using a computer, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

A complaint was filed in August, and the case was referred to the Nye County district attorney’s office Monday.

Further details on the charges were not immediately available.

Tippets and Fowles were both placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, but it was unclear if they were still being paid.

