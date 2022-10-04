76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Crime

2 Nye County Sheriff’s Office employees charged in criminal case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 8:34 am
 
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office supervisors are facing criminal charges, authorities said this week.

Lt. Adam Tippets and Sgt. Cory Fowles were charged with unlawful act on a computer and interference using a computer, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

A complaint was filed in August, and the case was referred to the Nye County district attorney’s office Monday.

Further details on the charges were not immediately available.

Tippets and Fowles were both placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, but it was unclear if they were still being paid.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
2
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
3
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
4
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
5
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST