2 people fatally struck in downtown Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. at Fremont Street and North Fourth Street. As two people were crossing Fourth on Fremont, a vehicle that was heading north on Fourth Street hit both pedestrians and did not stop, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

One pedestrian died on scene and the other died at the hospital, Lee said.

Fourth was closed from East Carson Avenue and East Ogden Avenue, police said.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

