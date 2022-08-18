2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says

Two school bus drivers in Las Vegas have been attacked in separate incidents, the Clark County School District said Thursday.

This July 28, 2022, shows a school bus in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A bus driver was assaulted Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas drives, the district said.

Another driver was attacked Wednesday evening, an assault that included several adults, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Clark County School District Police are investigating both assaults. According to the school district, “persons of interest have been identified and the investigations continue.”

School district Superintendent Jesus F. Jara issued a statement condemning the attacks.

“I condemn the violent attack on our bus drivers in the strongest terms,” Jara said in a statement. “As I have said repeatedly, the Clark County School District will not tolerate attacks on our staff or students by anyone. Once this investigation concludes, these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Along with school districts nationwide, Clark County has been working to address a driver shortage, and in March announced that starting pay will be boosted from $15 to $21 in an attempt to help fill the 250 driver and transportation vacancies in the district.

As of the first day of this school year, that number of school bus driver vacancies had dropped from 250 to 82.

