2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall

Police are seeking two women in connection with an assault incident that occurred last month outside a Las Vegas Strip mall property.

The assault occurred Dec. 16 on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a post on the X account of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Convention Center Area Command and Metro portal records. That address coincides with Fashion Show mall.

If you have information on this event, contact Detective Schallipp at C14015S@lvmpd.com or 702-828-3835, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

