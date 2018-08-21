2-time convicted felon nominated to Nevada’s Black Book

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday will consider placing Joseph Whit Moody on the list of excluded persons, commonly called the “black book.”

Joseph Whit Moody (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A convicted crook with a penchant for ripping off elderly casino patrons by distracting them at casino redemption kiosks and ATMs has been nominated to the state Gaming Control Board’s List of Excluded Persons, frequently referred to as Nevada’s Black Book.

Moody was nominated to the list in March.

Moody, 45, is a two-time convicted felon for burglary who also has been convicted of several crimes involving moral turpitude.

He was nominated for exclusion for his penchant for ripping off elderly casino patrons by distracting them at casino redemption kiosks and ATMs.