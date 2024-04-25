78°F
Crime

Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 2:48 pm
 

Henderson police issued a warning to residents after two possible attempted child luring events were reported on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported to have occurred about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and a second incident followed at about 3:10 p.m., according to a news release. Both took place near Paradise Hills Drive and Greenway Road.

Police said the incidents were described as “the driver of a truck slowed down to talk to female juveniles on their way home from school, with attempts to provide these juveniles with a ride.”

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, unknown race, between 20 to 30 years old with dark hair and possibly a close-shaved beard. The male was driving a white “dually” pickup truck with tinted windows and a sticker on the driver’s side back window.

Anyone with information in these cases is urged to call Detective Daisy Rodriguez at 702-267-4579 or the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com. Contact Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

