2 YouTubers accused of trespassing at Nevada security site

Two men from the Netherlands were arrested in Nye County after police said they trespassed onto the Nevada National Security Site for a YouTube video.

Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, left, and Ties Granzier (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Two men from the Netherlands were arrested Tuesday after Nye County police said they trespassed onto the Nevada National Security Site for a YouTube video.

Deputies with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office found a car parked near a gate about 3 miles past the test site’s Mercury Highway entrance, the office said in a video posted to Facebook.

They found Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, who had multiple cameras, a cellphone, a laptop and a drone in their car.

Granzier told the deputies that he is a YouTuber. His YouTube channel has more than 735,000 subscribers.

Sweep and Granzier told police that they can read and understand English but ignored the “No Trespassing” sign at the entrance because they wanted to see the facility. Area 51 is off the northeast corner of the site.

The men let the deputies search their cameras, which had footage filmed on the property. They were booked into the Nye County Detention Center on trespassing charges.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.