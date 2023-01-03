2nd pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in North Las Vegas dies

Police said a Suzuki driven by Fernando Reyes hit two cars before striking a man and woman.

A man and woman died after an SUV struck another vehicle and then the pedestrians on the sidewalk at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police)

A man and woman died after an SUV struck another vehicle and then the pedestrians on the sidewalk at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive on Jan. 1, 2023 in North Las Vegas. Photos courtesy North Las Vegas Police.

A second pedestrian has died after two people were struck by an SUV driven by an allegedly impaired driver in North Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, police said.

A Suzuki XL7 hit a man and a woman who were walking at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive on Sunday just before 2:40 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesperson Officer Alexander Cuevas said.

Both the woman and man were taken to University Medical Center. The woman died at the hospital on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, police announced that the man also died.

Police said the Suzuki, driven by Fernando Reyes, backed into a 2015 Ford Fusion, stopped briefly, then drove off. Reyes then allegedly drove through a red light and struck a 2012 Toyota Prius before striking the pedestrians.

Neither the driver of Fusion nor the Prius were injured.

Reyes tried to run off after the second crash, but witnesses stopped him from walking away, for which police expressed gratitude.

Reyes was arrested nearby and booked on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, impaired driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, violating an instructional permit and driving without a seat belt.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.