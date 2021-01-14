3rd woman arrested on charges tied to video showing elder abuse

Las Vegas police have arrested a third woman in connection with a video showing elder abuse that was posted to social media in December.

Eleanor Walters (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jakia Edwards, left, and Stephany Gilbert (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were sent the video on Dec. 29. It showed “an elderly victim and a vulnerable adult being physically abused by a caretaker” on Christmas Day at the home of 23-year-old Jakia Edwards, who was filming the video, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Police said 26-year-old Stephany Gilbert was “quickly identified and arrested” after they saw the video, and Edwards was arrested Dec. 30.

On Wednesday, police arrested 57-year-old Eleanor Walters, who is the “owner and operator of the group home where the victims were living,” police said on Thursday.

Walters faces one count of conspiracy to abuse, exploit or isolate an older or vulnerable person; two counts of abuse of an older or vulnerable person; and four counts of neglect of an older or vulnerable person, court records show. She has been released from the Clark County Detention Center on her own recognizance and is due to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Gilbert faces two counts of abuse of an older or vulnerable person and two counts of neglect of an older of vulnerable person, court records show. She has been released from custody on her own recognizance, and a preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for April 21.

Edwards has been charged in Henderson Justice Court with conspiracy to abuse, exploit or isolate an older or vulnerable person, and abuse of an older or vulnerable person. She was released from jail after posting a surety bond on a $15,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

