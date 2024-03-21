$500K taken from business over 5-year period, police say

A former office manager is facing charges of forgery and theft after police say she issued herself unauthorized checks totaling nearly $500,000 over a five-year period.

Lynn Gimma Flores (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Las Vegas office manager is facing charges of forgery and theft after police say she issued herself unauthorized checks totaling nearly $500,000 over a five-year period.

Police say Gimma Flores, listed in court records as Lynn Gimma Flores, wrote 601 checks to herself between June 2017 to October 2022 for $499,093.37 as she worked as an office manager for Nevco Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal, according to a Metropolitan Police Department warrant.

The business owner filed the police complaint on Oct. 17, 2022. Flores had been hired in September 2015.

The owner confronted Flores about the thefts nine days later at the business, the warrant said, and asked her how she could do this to him. “Do what?” she replied. When told about knowing about the thefts, Flores jumped out of her chair and left the business, the owner told police.

Reasons such as “reimburse,” “reimburse Sams Club,” “fuel” or “advance” were written in the memos of the check, the warrant says.

Flores, who was arrested Jan. 30 and released on her own recognizance Sunday, is scheduled to appear in court April 24 on a warrant return hearing.

