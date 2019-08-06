58-year-old Nevada prison inmate dies in Las Vegas hospital

James Wallis served 24 years of his 66-year sentence before his death last week at Centennial Hills Hospital, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

James Wallis (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man serving 66 years in prison for attempted murder died last week in Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

James Wallis, 58, died Wednesday at Centennial Hills Hospital after serving more than 24 years of his sentence for attempted murder, use a deadly weapon, robbery and grand larceny in Clark County.

Wallis’ cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.