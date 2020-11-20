$600K in grants to help Las Vegas police catch DUI offenders

Metropolitan police have received some $600,000 in grants to help them catch impaired drivers.

One of the grants will allow police to operate what is referred to a DUI van.

“Thanks to this grant award, the LVMPD will be able to send additional uniformed officers with mobile evidentiary testing instruments as well as a phlebotomist in vehicles capable of transporting prisoners out into the areas where police are patrolling for impaired drivers from October 2020 through September 2021,” police said.

The grants are from the Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety. One grant is for $100,000 for the DUI van, $150,000 will focus on increased DUI enforcement, $100,000 will focus on pedestrian safety and $248,090 to continue Joining Forces.

Metro, along with North Las Vegas and Henderson police, are also participating in the Joining Forces campaign, which will target excessive speed and vehicle crimes through Dec. 7. North Las Vegas police said they recently carried out a Joining Forces operation that resulted in five arrests and 167 citations issued.

