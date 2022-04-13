50°F
82-year-old man dies, driver arrested in suspected DUI crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 11:03 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 7:09 am
An 82-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police said in a press release that a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old Las Vegas man was headed westbound on Washington, approaching Bruce, when the driver failed to stop his vehicle at a solid red traffic signal. The vehicle struck the right side of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman. The collision then sent the 4Runner into the path of a Ford F-550 traveling south on Bruce, prompting the 4Runner to overturn.

Police said the occupants of the Camry and 4Runner were taken to University Medical Center. The man who died was a passenger in the Camry, police said.

The driver of the Camry was later arrested after exhibiting signs of impairment, police said. The press release and Clark County Detention Center online records identified the individual as Adam Haren. He was booked at the jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing death, reckless driving and failure to obey a red traffic light.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

