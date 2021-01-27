90-year-old passenger killed; 2 drivers face DUI charges

A female passenger died and two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Officers were called around 10:20 a.m. to the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and Karen Avenue after a crash between a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2001 Acura MDX, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of the Hyundai, 58-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, did not yield at a stop sign and that the front of the Acura smashed into the side of the Hyundai.

A 90-year-old woman riding in the Hyundai died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Gonzalez and the driver of the Acura, Gabriel Hillary, 54, both showed signs of impairment and were arrested, police said. Clark County Detention Center records shows that a Gabriel Hillery III, 54, was booked on a DUI charge Tuesday.

The woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

