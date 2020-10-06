Amber Alert issued for missing Utah girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Utah girl who police say is being taken to Los Angeles.

Mark Delgado (Utah Amber Alert website)

Mark Delgado is reported to be driving 2008 black GMC Yukon with Utah license plate 8G4PP. (Utah Amber Alert website)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Utah girl who police say is being taken to Los Angeles.

Chanzi Delgado was last seen Tuesday in Park City, Utah, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol tweet. She is 4-foot-1-inch tall and 92 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweats and pajamas with a purple Lilo & Stitch emblem.

#AmberAlert Chanzi Delgado (6 yrs)Last seen 10/6 in Park City, Utah. Vehicle: 07 black GMC Yukon, UT Plate #8G4PP. Suspect: Mark Delgado. Chanzi last seen wearing gray sweats/pajamas w/ purple Lilo & Stitch. Brown hair & eyes. Driving from UT to Los Angeles. #Dial911 #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 6, 2020

The suspect is Mark Delgado, 49, who has brown hair and eyes. They were traveling in a 2008 black GMC Yukon with Utah license plate 8G4PP. The vehicle has after-market chrome rims, according to the Utah Amber Alert website.

The pair may be traveling through Las Vegas on the way to Los Angeles.

If you have information, call the Summit County sheriff in Utah at 435-615-3601 or call 9-1-1.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.