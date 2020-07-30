Arizona deputy fatally shoots Golden Valley resident

A resident was fatally shot by a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and learned that a “wanted person” was located at a residence on the 3600 block of North Santa Maria Road in the unincorporated community, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy went to the residence and contacted the individual, who “was uncooperative and refused verbal commands.”

“After observing a weapon, a confrontation ensued resulting in shots being fired,” the statement said.

The person shot died at the scene. No information about the individual was released, including gender, age and why the person was wanted.

The deputy involved is currently on administrative leave. The Kingman Police Department was investigating the shooting.

