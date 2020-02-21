Arizona woman faces animal cruelty charges involving horses

One horse was found dead and several were discovered in various states of emaciation.

Angela Jeannine Shubert (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Dogs are seized by deputies Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at a ranch in Golden Valley, Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies)

A Golden Valley, Arizona, woman faces 11 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check at a ranch found one deceased horse and several in various states of emaciation.

Angela Jeannine Shubert, 51, was arrested Thursday, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were tipped about the horses on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw several small enclosures created with posts and a single wire strand. Food and water buckets that were empty at the time of their arrival.

Ten horses were found, with one being deceased on the property, police said. Three of them were noted to be in a severe state of malnutrition.

Caring Hearts for Horses, a local horse rescue agency, has taken over care of the horses, police said.

Anyone wanting to donate to the care of these horses can contact Stockton Hill Feed & Pet for more information.

