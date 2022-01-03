Armed man in standoff with Las Vegas police after domestic dispute

Police said an armed man involved in a domestic dispute refused to exit a home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Monday morning, triggering a standoff with a police SWAT team.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police said an armed man involved in a domestic dispute was refusing to come out of a home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Monday morning, prompting a standoff with a police SWAT team.

The incident stemmed from a family argument at 9:43 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Old Village Avenue, near North Tenaya Way and West Lone Mountain Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

“The male adult suspect is believed to be armed and alone inside the residence refusing to surrender to police,” police said. “Officers have set up containment and SWAT and crisis negotiators will be responding.”

Police also said they were evacuating some nearby homes. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.