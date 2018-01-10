Armed robber gets cash from New York-New York on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed the casino cage at the New York-New York early Wednesday morning.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed the casino cage at the New York-New York early Wednesday morning.

The robbery was reported late Tuesday night after a man walked up to a cashier in the cage and demanded money, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

He was armed with a handgun, Gordon said, but he kept it in his waistband during the robbery. After the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot through the casino’s south entrance.

Robbery detectives are investigating, and as of 3:45 a.m., the man is still at large.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.