Arrest made in attack on sleeping man in downtown Las Vegas

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the bludgeoning of a transient man as he slept on the street in downtown Las Vegas.

Brandon Garza (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Brandon Garza, 33, that on July 29 at 6:04 a.m. they were called to the 500 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Paradise Road, for a report of a man down.

Officers found an unidentified man, approximately 34 years old, who was clinging to life after being bludgeoned with a concrete slab. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition.

“UMC advised the victim had a brain bleed, significant trauma to his face to include fractures,” police wrote in the report. “The charge nurse also advised they noticed his brain had shifted inside of his head and was not in the normal position.”

Police found a bloodied, concrete lid near the victim. Witnesses told police they saw a man in the area lifting the lid up and throwing it to the ground repeatedly in the minutes leading up to the discovery of the injured man.

One witness identified the assailant as Garza, who was apprehended nearby in the 900 block of Sahara Avenue. Garza had stains on his clothes, police said. He declined to be interviewed by detectives.

A motive in the bludgeoning was not detailed in the police report, and a criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. Garza remained in custody early Monday at the Clark County Detention Center.

