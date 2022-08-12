Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip

Police said the BMW driven by Jamara Williams was “accelerating with the throttle open 100 percent” prior to the crash in front of Resorts World.

Jamara Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)

A driver involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Strip early Thursday was driving 78 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time, police said.

Las Vegas police said they arrested Jamara Williams, 38, of Las Vegas following the 1:35 a.m. crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of Resorts World.

Police said in an arrest report for Williams that she admitted to officers that she had smoked marijuana prior to her unregistered 2016 BMW, striking a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Bisheba Gaines, 50. Police said Gaines, a Las Vegas resident, died at the scene.

Police also said an analysis of an airbag control module on the BMW showed that it was traveling at 78 mph a half-second prior to the collision. Police said the BMW was “accelerating with the throttle open 100 percent” at the time. Tests on blood drawn from Williams were pending.

Williams was being held on Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on two felony counts of DUI and two felony counts of reckless driving causing death.

