Arson suspected in fire at northwest Las Vegas playground

Arson is suspected in a fire early Tuesday that destroyed part of a playground at a northwest Las Vegas park.

Damage can be seen on playground equipment at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A playground at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex is fenced off as Las Vegas firefighters investigate a fire at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas firefighters investigate a fire at a playground at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Twitter/Las Vegas Fire Department @LasVegasFD)

The fire, reported at 5:10 a.m., scorched the western portion of the playground at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. Fire investigators and city marshals were called to investigate.

“Fire of playground equipment appears to be intentionally set,” the department said in a tweet Tuesday. “Being investigated as arson.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

.@lasvegasfd and the #lvmarshals are on site and investigating the fire that happened at the Bettye Wilson playground this morning. There is substantial damage to the playground area. We will share more information when we have it. @StavrosAnthony pic.twitter.com/jAvtEM9DdG — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 28, 2018

