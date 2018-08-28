Arson suspected in fire at northwest Las Vegas playground

Arson is suspected in a fire early Tuesday that destroyed part of a playground at a northwest Las Vegas park.
The fire, reported at 5:10 a.m., scorched the western portion of the playground at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. Fire investigators and city marshals were called to investigate.
“Fire of playground equipment appears to be intentionally set,” the department said in a tweet Tuesday. “Being investigated as arson.”
No one was injured in the fire.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
36.198769, -115.256602
