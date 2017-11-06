Attorneys for Nevada inmate not seeking stay of execution

Attorneys representing Scott Dozier have pushed to ensure that his lethal injection is carried out humanely, but after more than an hour of argument on Monday, they told a judge in Las Vegas that they were not asking her to postpone the execution.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing about his execution at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Scott Dozier’s next court hearing could be his last.

The 46-year-old condemned Nevada inmate, who wants to be executed, is expected to appear via video conference from Ely for Wednesday’s proceeding in a Las Vegas courtroom. He is scheduled to die less than a week later.

“These issues pose a moral dilemma. That’s the best I can say,” Assistant Federal Public Defender David Anthony said after the hearing. “As a defense attorney, I try to help people and save people, and so it creates a moral dilemma.”

Dr. John DiMuro, the state’s chief medical officer who designed the three-drug cocktail for Dozier’s execution, resigned last week. Assistant Solicitor General Jordan Smith told the judge on Monday that DiMuro was be replaced by a psychiatrist. Another doctor with about 40 years of experience would oversee the execution.

Dozier, who requested last year that his appeals stop, would be the first inmate executed since 2006.

A Clark County jury convicted Dozier in September 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha Motel. In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder.

Dozier did not appear in court Monday. For more than a year, Dozier has not wavered in his desire for execution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

