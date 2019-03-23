Barricade ends in northwest Las Vegas; suspect not at home

A barricade situation is over in the northwest valley Saturday evening after officers determined a suspect wasn’t inside the home, Las Vegas police said.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a carjacking on the 8300 block of West Charleston Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Myers said. The investigation led officers to a home on the 8500 block of Cheerful Brook Ave., near Grand Teton and Durango drives where officers believed a suspect was refusing to exit a residence.
More officers arriving on scene. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/PsXlw3qnmL
— Jessica Terrones (@JessATerrones) March 23, 2019
Metro’s SWAT team arrived on the scene around 1 p.m., and flash bangs were heard about two hours later.
Meyers said about 6 p.m. that officers were “concluding” at the scene, and the suspect was not inside the home. The suspect also had not been taken into custody, he said.
Further information was not available Saturday night.
Here is a quick briefing from @LVMPD Lt. Richard Meyers. SWAT team members are still attempting to negotiated with the carjacking suspect barricaded inside a home this afternoon in the northwest valley. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/IHsrXHo6it
— Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) March 23, 2019