Barricade situation resolved in west Las Vegas Valley

Police had advised the public to steer clear of the area near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard because of an investigation. At 2:41 p.m., police said Flamingo Road had reopened to traffic.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

West Flamingo Road was shut down for several hours in both directions Wednesday between Ravenwood Drive and Rainbow Boulevard as police dealt with an armed barricade situation in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. to a residence on the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, for a report of a family disturbance, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said both subjects had been taken into custody. Police advise the public to remain clear of the area for the investigation.

At 2:41 p.m., police said Flamingo had reopened for traffic.

