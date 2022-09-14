87°F
Barricade situation resolved in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2022 - 3:22 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
West Flamingo Road was shut down for several hours in both directions Wednesday between Ravenwood Drive and Rainbow Boulevard as police dealt with an armed barricade situation in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. to a residence on the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, for a report of a family disturbance, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said both subjects had been taken into custody. Police advise the public to remain clear of the area for the investigation.

At 2:41 p.m., police said Flamingo had reopened for traffic.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

