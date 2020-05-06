Body found in ditch in east Las Vegas was that of homeless man

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro said Wednesday that he was homeless and “known to sleep in the area.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the body found in a drainage ditch in the east valley on Tuesday was that of a homeless man.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the man’s death, police said. He was found when callers reported an “unresponsive man lying in a drainage canal” about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro said Wednesday that the man was homeless and “is known to sleep in the area.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and his cause and manner of death. No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

