CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with middle school girl, police say

A former Clark County School District substitute accused of handing two inappropriate notes to a 14-year-old student admitted to being infatuated with the girl, according to his arrest report.

Nicholas Bott, who worked at Becker Middle School, is facing a felony charge of child abuse, and a gross misdemeanor count of contact with a minor, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The 44-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday and has since posted bail.

The investigation into Bott, who’d been at the school for at least four years, began a week ago.

In a handwritten note, police said, Bott told the student that he sensed a connection and that she was mature.

“The first time I saw you, my heart skipped a beat,” police allege Bott wrote. “It felt like you were my peer, like I was meeting someone in one of my college classes.”

Police said Bott also shared his contact information with the student, allegedly telling her not to tell anyone.

“I am stepping out on a limb for you and making myself vulnerable,” police allege Bott wrote.

School administration escorted Bott from the campus and contacted police when they learned of the notes.

A couple days later, Bott wrote an email to administrators, saying that he had been “struck with how pretty the girl was” when he first saw her, according to police.

“As I got to know her, I became infatuated,” according to the arrest report, which cited the email.

Bott told detectives that he wanted to be friendly with the girl as she went on to high school, police said.

At one point, he admitted he’d been in the wrong.

“He stated if he was in the parents’ shoes, he would want to kill somebody,” the report said.

Bott is due in court June 20.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.