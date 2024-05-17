Substitute teacher at Summerlin school arrested

A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor.

Nicholas Bott, 44, was arrested Thursday by Clark County School District police and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a CCSD news release.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated Tuesday at Ernest A. Becker Sr. Middle School, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Hillpointe Road in Summerlin.

Bott was a substitute assigned to Becker Middle School and has been employed by the district since April 2016. He has been removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to substitute in the district.

