Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene while another later died at an area hospital after arriving on his own.

Two men are dead after gunfire erupted following a verbal altercation that escalated in the parking lot of a Las Vegas business early Sunday.

At 12:03 a.m., calls came into dispatch about a shooting in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene near downtown Las Vegas while another later died at an area hospital after arriving on his own. Both had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation by Metro’s homicide section indicates several individuals were gathered in the parking lot of a business. A verbal altercation among the individuals escalated into a shooting.

The identification, cause and manner of death of the decedents will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.