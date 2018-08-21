Brawl erupts at central Las Vegas bar, 1 hurt by beer glass

A fight broke out about 2:40 a.m. between five or six patrons at McMullen’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., near Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Google)

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a fight at a central valley bar.

During the brawl, one man smashed a beer glass over another man’s head, Gordon said. The injured man was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police detained a man, whom they believe to be the attacker, at the scene, Gordon said.

4650 W. Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada