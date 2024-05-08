66°F
Crime

Clark County jail staffer accused of stealing inmate cellphones

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 11:06 am
 
Updated May 8, 2024 - 11:24 am

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a jail staffer accused of stealing cellphones from inmates being transferred to state prison, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Peggy Hendrix, a detention services technician, is facing a charge of felony theft between $1,200 and $5,000, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Hendrix, 63, remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday morning on a $3,000 bail.

Metro said Hendrix has been with the department since 2007, adding that she was suspended with pay while the investigation continued.

McMahill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was made aware of Hendrix’s case 10 days ago, and that Hendrix was arrested late Tuesday.

“Today I have 6,091 employees,” McMahill said in an interview. “We have a policy manual that is very thick about how it is that you follow the rules and the regulations in this organization. And if you don’t, you’ll be held accountable.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

